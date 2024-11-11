Obi to Nigerian students: 'If it doesn't work here, go abroad'

While donating ₦60 million to two higher institutions in Anambra State, Obi reassured students that seeking opportunities abroad is a valid option if they cannot achieve their goals in Nigeria.

Obi made a generous donation of ₦50 million to Peter University in Achina/Onneh and ₦10 million to the School of Nursing Sciences in Adazi-Nnukwu.

During a visit to the nursing college, he addressed students, saying, "If it is not going to work for you here, go to where it will work for you. We will not advise anyone to stay where it is difficult for them."

ADVERTISEMENT

He encouraged students to consider studying abroad, believing that a brighter future awaits them. "When we build a greater Nigeria, you will come back," Obi said, stressing that those who migrate will one day return to contribute to the nation’s progress.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Obi shared the story of his former personal assistant, Michael-Jude, who had moved to the UK to pursue his studies.

"I am now looking for a new PA," Obi joked, highlighting the valuable opportunities abroad.

Earlier, Obi addressed students at Peter University, urging them to strive for academic excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described education as the most significant tool for national development and called on students to view themselves as future leaders capable of driving change.