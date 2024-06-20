ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Abia State awards bursaries to 271 law students

News Agency Of Nigeria

It was gathered that students from Abia were recently abandoned in India by the previous administration.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Recommended articles

Mr Okey Kanu, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, announced this on Wednesday during a press briefing on the outcomes of the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House in Umuahia.

Kanu expressed that the students sincerely appreciate the state government’s support.

He also mentioned that through its persistent efforts, the government has successfully obtained accreditation for 18 courses at Abia University, Ututu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a very rigorous process and this speaks to all the efforts that he has been making to ensuring that our education sector turns out to be the best,” he said.

Kanu revealed that students from Abia were recently abandoned in India by the previous administration.

In response, the current government has approved funds to pay for their school fees, allowing them to continue their education in India.

In sports, Kanu mentioned that Mr Frank Onyeka, a footballer from the Umunneochi Local Government Area in Abia, proposed establishing a football academy in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onyeka plays for Brentford FC in the United Kingdom and is a regular player for the Super Eagles.

Kanu also noted that Dr. Ahmed Datti, the Labour Party’s Vice Presidential Candidate, has promised full support to ensure the success of the football academy project.

The Governor has instructed the Commissioner for Lands and Housing to expedite processing a Certificate of Occupancy for the project within 48 hours.

“This is a way to encourage Mr Onyeka as a son of Abia and to let others know that if they have such viable projects that, the state government will always be willing and ready to support them,” Kanu said.

He said the project would be erected between Umuahia and Aba for easy accessibility.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cross River activates emergency response team amid cholera outbreak threat

Cross River activates emergency response team amid cholera outbreak threat

'This is where you belong' - Mixed reactions as Atiku visits Babangida, Abdusalami in Minna

'This is where you belong' - Mixed reactions as Atiku visits Babangida, Abdusalami in Minna

Gov Obaseki gives Police Chief 7 days to capture UNIBEN graduate's killers

Gov Obaseki gives Police Chief 7 days to capture UNIBEN graduate's killers

Troops capture mastermind behind deadly attack in Taraba, recover weapons

Troops capture mastermind behind deadly attack in Taraba, recover weapons

Abia State awards bursaries to 271 law students

Abia State awards bursaries to 271 law students

Nigerian pilgrim makes nation proud by returning 10,500 rubles, $800 and 690 riyals

Nigerian pilgrim makes nation proud by returning 10,500 rubles, $800 and 690 riyals

Zaria hotels in Kaduna will be converted to classrooms, hostels for NCAT - Keyamo

Zaria hotels in Kaduna will be converted to classrooms, hostels for NCAT - Keyamo

Abuja lawyer drags Tinubu to court for appointing Olukoyede as EFCC chairman

Abuja lawyer drags Tinubu to court for appointing Olukoyede as EFCC chairman

How you can become the first Nigerian to travel to space — it can be anybody

How you can become the first Nigerian to travel to space — it can be anybody

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Shehu Sani and Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

VIDEO: 'You're the father of protest, release EndSARS protesters' - Shehu Sani tells Tinubu

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala [Pulse.ng]

A distinguished daughter of Delta - Oborevwori celebrates Okonjo-Iweala at 70

Governor Uba Sani. [Facebook]

VIDEO: 'I use my personal car, receive half salary' - Gov Uba Sani