Abia State awards bursaries to 271 law students

Mr Okey Kanu, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, announced this on Wednesday during a press briefing on the outcomes of the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House in Umuahia.

Kanu expressed that the students sincerely appreciate the state government’s support.

He also mentioned that through its persistent efforts, the government has successfully obtained accreditation for 18 courses at Abia University, Ututu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a very rigorous process and this speaks to all the efforts that he has been making to ensuring that our education sector turns out to be the best,” he said.

Kanu revealed that students from Abia were recently abandoned in India by the previous administration.

In response, the current government has approved funds to pay for their school fees, allowing them to continue their education in India.

Grassroot football development in Abia

In sports, Kanu mentioned that Mr Frank Onyeka, a footballer from the Umunneochi Local Government Area in Abia, proposed establishing a football academy in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onyeka plays for Brentford FC in the United Kingdom and is a regular player for the Super Eagles.

Kanu also noted that Dr. Ahmed Datti, the Labour Party’s Vice Presidential Candidate, has promised full support to ensure the success of the football academy project.

The Governor has instructed the Commissioner for Lands and Housing to expedite processing a Certificate of Occupancy for the project within 48 hours.

“This is a way to encourage Mr Onyeka as a son of Abia and to let others know that if they have such viable projects that, the state government will always be willing and ready to support them,” Kanu said.