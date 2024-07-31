ADVERTISEMENT
Protest venue restrictions in Lagos spark backlash as organisers make demands

Segun Adeyemi

Babajde Sanwo-Olu and Angry Protesters. [Facebook/Getty Images]
The movement views this action as abusing judicial privilege to stifle freedom of association.

Pulse reports that a Lagos High Court has granted an exparte application that seeks to restrict the proposed August 1 nationwide protest in the state to the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota and the Peace Park in Ketu.

The application filed by the State’s Attorney General, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Lawal Pedro, was granted by Justice Emmanuel Ogundare on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

In an emergency meeting, the movement addressed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, asserting that the administration must take responsibility for ensuring the safe transportation of protesters to and from Peace Park in Ketu and Gani Fawehinmi Justice Park in Ojota.

Adekunle Adeyemi Taofeek, the Take It Back Movement Coordinator, stated, "The buses to be provided must be clean, safe, and air-conditioned."

He emphasised the need for these buses to arrive at designated convergence points by 6 a.m. and return protesters by 6 p.m. from August 1 to 10, 2024.

The movement listed several convergence points, including Alausa Secretariat, Lekki Toll Gates, Ikorodu Bus Park, Okota Link Bridge, LASU Campus gates, Iyana Ipaja Underbridge, and Agege Pen Cinema, among others.

They warned that failure to provide the required transportation would compel protesters to march to the court-designated parks daily.

Taofeek also advised the Lagos state government to prepare for the possibility of the protests extending beyond ten days, as the movement is determined to continue until their demands are met, and to ensure the safety of bus operators by parking at a safe distance from rally and procession areas.

The Take It Back Movement's letter concluded with a stern reminder of the need for the administration to uphold the protesters' rights and safety during the #EndBadGovernance actions, which the movement is committed to conducting in a peaceful and orderly manner.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

