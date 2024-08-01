Ondo’s oldest monarch passes away at 102 after 48-year reign

Oba Aroloye, who ruled for an impressive 48 years, was a revered figure in Ondo and beyond.

According to The Nation, the High Chief Christopher Oluwole Akindolire, the Lisa of Idanre land, confirmed the monarch's death, marking the end of an era for the Idanre community.

Oba Aroloye, the 26th Owa of Idanre land, ascended the throne in September 1976 following his father's death, Oba Aladegbule Aroloye Arubiefin III.

The passing of Oba Aroloye has been met with widespread mourning.

Ondo governor pays tribute

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa's Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, released a statement expressing his condolences.

"The death of Oba Aroloye is not just a loss to Idanre community, but to the entire Ondo State and Yoruba land. His leadership and wisdom will be sorely missed," the governor stated.

Oba Aroloye's nearly five-decade reign was marked by his dedication to the development and unity of Idanre.

His legacy is one of steadfast leadership and a deep commitment to his people. The community now reflects on his significant contributions and the indelible mark he leaves behind.