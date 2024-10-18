ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC operatives are terrorists - Olisa Agbakoba claims

Segun Adeyemi

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) [Facebook]
Speaking on Arise TV's Morning Show on Friday, Agbakoba expressed concerns over the EFCC's conduct and urged for a reassessment of its role in law enforcement.

According to Agbakoba, the EFCC has overstepped its boundaries, creating confusion due to overlapping responsibilities with other anti-corruption bodies like the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the Special Fraud Unit.

"Why do we have the EFCC, Special Fraud Unit, and ICPC all doing the same thing, yet they are not catching anybody?" he asked, questioning the effectiveness of the commission's work.

READ ALSO: EFCC an unlawful organisation - Agbakoba writes NASS, calls for public hearing

While acknowledging some of the EFCC's past achievements, Agbakoba was critical of its treatment of prominent figures.

He cited the case of former police officials being publicly humiliated, saying, "Even Tarfa, as rogue as he was, being dragged – was that correct? In a sane society, do you bring a former Inspector General of Police and drag him? That's not right."

His most scathing remarks came when he likened the EFCC's tactics to terrorism.

"These guys are terrorists. In my view, they terrorise us. They use their might, in their red coats, to terrorise us so that when you hear EFCC, you become scared. That's not what a law enforcement agency should be."

Agbakoba called on the National Assembly to reform the EFCC and clearly define its mandate to prevent future abuses.

