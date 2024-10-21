ADVERTISEMENT
Obasanjo Says Lack of Good Leadership Is a Big Global Problem

News Agency Of Nigeria
Chief Olusegun Obasanjo
Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo made the assertion on Monday at the 11th African Biblical Leadership Initiative (ABLI) 2024 Conference, organized by the Bible Society of various countries across the world, hosted by Nigeria in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the conference, themed “Value-based leadership: model for Africa’’ focuses on raising new generation of transformational leaders in Africa and Nigeria in particular.

“If there is any shortage in supply of anything in the world today, it is leadership.

“Deficit of leadership is our major problem in the world today and of course, Africa being part of the world, we are not exempted and if you like, Nigeria being part of Africa, we are not exempted.

“When I got invitation as a chairman of this occasion, I took a critical look at the Biblical quality of leadership of great leaders in the Bible.

“These people possessed knowledge and understanding, they had mission, compassion and were competent and very close to God who is the greatest leader,’’ he said.

Obasanjo challenged world leaders, including those in Africa and Nigeria in particular, to lead with fear of God to overcome the present challenges.

He said leaders must possess, “quality of Biblical leaders who ruled the world of their generation with God’s wisdom’’.

Also speaking at the event, the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, said leaders at all level must promote justice to actualise the dream of “value-based leadership’’.

Represented by Mrs Gloria Akobundu, the first lady said the value of justice is the foundation of Godly leadership as it ensures fairness, equity, equality and protection for everyone, especially the vulnerable in the society.

“Africa is at the cross road facing numerous challenges that require effective godly leadership.

“As Christian leaders, we must embrace the value-based leadership model that reflects the teaching of Jesus Christ.

“This model is built on four foundational values – justice, integrity, wisdom and social harmony -,’’ she said.

Prof. Jerry Gana, a former Minister of Information, said leadership is critical to development in Africa and Nigeria in particular.

Gana said one of the objectives of the conference was to seek, unveil and inculcate fresh ideas to redefine the character of leadership and governance and transform the continent of Africa.

“In this very important and timely conference, we will unveil a fresh path to a brighter future that will help to redefine the character of leadership and governance and transform the continent of Africa

“We want to thank the Bible Society of various countries coming together to continue with this conference that was started in 2010 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia aimed at inspiring values in world leadership

“In the world, characterised by unprecedented challenges and complexities, Africa stands at a critical juncture, the need for visionary, ethical, value-based leadership cannot be overlooked,’’ he said.

Similarly, Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, a keynote speaker at the event, said African leaders must take the advantage of huge God-given resources to alleviate sufferings in the continent.

Obasanjo Says Lack of Good Leadership Is a Big Global Problem

