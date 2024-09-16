ADVERTISEMENT
NSA threatens lawsuit over election rigging allegation, demands apology

Segun Adeyemi

The NSA's lawyers gave Aziegbemi a seven-day ultimatum to meet these demands or face further consequences.

NSA Nuhu Ribadu [Channels TV]
NSA Nuhu Ribadu [Channels TV]

Aziegbemi accused the Federal Government of plotting to manipulate the upcoming Edo Governorship Election using Ribadu and the Department of State Service (DSS).

In a statement released on September 14, Aziegbemi alleged that Ribadu had provided $2 million to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate to sway the election in their favour.

Ribadu's legal team, Charles Musa & Co, swiftly dismissed the accusation as "entirely false" and demanded a retraction.

"The publication falsely alleges, inter alia, that $2 million was ordered to be released to the APC candidate by the NSA to buy votes and bribe security agencies," the lawyers stated.

READ ALSO: Insecurity will end soon, NSA assures Nigerians

They further argued that the defamatory remarks had severely damaged Ribadu's reputation, painting him as a figure willing to undermine the democratic process.

Ribadu, known for his integrity as a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), demanded a full public apology and retraction of the claims.

He also requested ₦10 billion in damages, warning that failure to comply would lead to legal action.

Segun Adeyemi

