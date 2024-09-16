NSA threatens lawsuit over election rigging allegation, demands apology

Aziegbemi accused the Federal Government of plotting to manipulate the upcoming Edo Governorship Election using Ribadu and the Department of State Service (DSS).

In a statement released on September 14, Aziegbemi alleged that Ribadu had provided $2 million to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate to sway the election in their favour.

Ribadu's legal team, Charles Musa & Co, swiftly dismissed the accusation as "entirely false" and demanded a retraction.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The publication falsely alleges, inter alia, that $2 million was ordered to be released to the APC candidate by the NSA to buy votes and bribe security agencies," the lawyers stated.

Ribadu demands ₦10bn in damages

They further argued that the defamatory remarks had severely damaged Ribadu's reputation, painting him as a figure willing to undermine the democratic process.

Ribadu, known for his integrity as a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), demanded a full public apology and retraction of the claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also requested ₦10 billion in damages, warning that failure to comply would lead to legal action.