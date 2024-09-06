BREAKING: No more age limits for WAEC and NECO exams - FG declares

This reversal addresses confusion following reports that suggested a minimum age requirement.

During a press briefing in Abuja, Dr Tanko Sununu, Minister of State for Education, dispelled these misconceptions.

Sununu emphasised, "Contrary to recent reports, there has been no age restriction imposed on WAEC and NECO exams. The only age limit being implemented is for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and university entry, starting from 2025."

The minister noted that some comments by education officials had been misinterpreted.

"Neither I nor Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, ever stated there would be an age limit for WAEC or NECO," Sununu clarified.

He explained that the focus has been on setting an age requirement for UTME in line with the National Policy on Education, which states that children should start Primary School at six and complete their education by 18.

Sununu also linked this clarification to the 2024 World Literacy Day theme, "Promoting Multilingual Education: Literacy for Mutual Understanding and Peace."

He stressed the importance of mother-tongue education and linguistic diversity in fostering effective learning environments.

Prof. Akpama Iboro, Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education, echoed Sununu's sentiments.