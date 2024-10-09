ADVERTISEMENT
PH Refinery: Delay in operations sparks outrage against NNPCL amid fuel hike

Segun Adeyemi

NNPCL’s Managing Director, Mele Kyari was accused of planning to repurpose the Port Harcourt facility as a “blending company” rather than a true refinery.

The Port Harcourt refinery is Nigeria's oldest, built in 1965, nine years after crude was first found under the marshy soil and creeks of the delta, where the Niger river meanders to the Gulf of Guinea. [Getty Images]
The Port Harcourt refinery is Nigeria's oldest, built in 1965, nine years after crude was first found under the marshy soil and creeks of the delta, where the Niger river meanders to the Gulf of Guinea. [Getty Images]

The group alleges that a “cabal” within the NNPCL exploits the region’s resources and keeps the Port Harcourt refinery inactive despite multiple assurances.

Dakuku Francis, spokesperson for NDYN, highlighted the mounting frustration in the region, pointing to six postponed refinery launch dates, the most recent being a promise from NNPCL Chief Financial Officer Umar Ajiya to start operations in September 2024.

“The NNPCL’s lack of transparency and accountability has exacerbated regional tensions. We are demanding answers and action from the company, as these repeated delays are part of a larger plot to exploit our region’s resources,” Francis said.

The refinery, which boasts a 210,000-barrel-per-day capacity, was expected to boost Nigeria’s oil and gas sector by processing 60,000 barrels daily following the December mechanical rehabilitation completion. Yet, with September behind them, no precise operational date has been set, leaving stakeholders disillusioned and distrustful of NNPCL’s intentions.

Francis accused NNPCL’s Managing Director, Mele Kyari, of planning to repurpose the Port Harcourt facility as a “blending company” rather than a true refinery, alleging that Kyari aims to import fuel, mix it with chemicals, and sell it within the Niger Delta, putting the health of local residents at risk.

“The environmental implications of this plan are equally alarming,” warned Francis. “The Niger Delta, already vulnerable from decades of oil exploitation, faces further ecological damage if harmful chemicals are introduced. This threatens our biodiversity and water sources.”

Francis further expressed NDYN’s demand for an updated, realistic timeline from NNPCL and transparency on technical and financial obstacles hindering refinery operations.

The youths are calling on the NNPCL to actively engage with stakeholders to build trust and ensure fair economic contributions to the Niger Delta.

“The NNPCL’s actions, or lack thereof, threaten the region’s development and perpetuate a sense of marginalisation,” Francis concluded, urging the company to prioritise the wellbeing of Nigeria’s main oil-producing region.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

PH Refinery: Delay in operations sparks outrage against NNPCL amid fuel hike

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

