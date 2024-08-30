Private operators to take over Warri, Kaduna refineries from NNPCL

The move aims to enhance efficiency and performance at these major facilities.

NNPCL revealed the decision on its official X account, stating its intention to engage reputable and credible Operations and Maintenance (O&M) companies for both refineries.

The Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, established in 1978 in Delta State, boasts a distillation capacity of 125,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Its complex also houses a petrochemical plant with significant production capabilities, including 13,000 tonnes per annum (MTA) of polypropylene and 18,000 MTA of carbon black.

The Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, operational since 1980, serves Northern Nigeria with an initial capacity of 50,000 bpd, later expanded to 110,000 bpd.

The facility underwent several expansions, including the addition of a second crude train in 1983 and increased capacity in 1986.

