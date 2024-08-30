ADVERTISEMENT
Private operators to take over Warri, Kaduna refineries from NNPCL

Segun Adeyemi

The Port Harcourt refinery is Nigeria's oldest, built in 1965, nine years after crude was first found under the marshy soil and creeks of the delta, where the Niger river meanders to the Gulf of Guinea. [Getty Images]
The move aims to enhance efficiency and performance at these major facilities.

NNPCL revealed the decision on its official X account, stating its intention to engage reputable and credible Operations and Maintenance (O&M) companies for both refineries.

The Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, established in 1978 in Delta State, boasts a distillation capacity of 125,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Its complex also houses a petrochemical plant with significant production capabilities, including 13,000 tonnes per annum (MTA) of polypropylene and 18,000 MTA of carbon black.

The Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, operational since 1980, serves Northern Nigeria with an initial capacity of 50,000 bpd, later expanded to 110,000 bpd.

The facility underwent several expansions, including the addition of a second crude train in 1983 and increased capacity in 1986.

NNPCL's strategic move to involve private firms is expected to drive better management and operational standards at these refineries, potentially transforming their contribution to Nigeria's energy sector.

