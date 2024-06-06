'See the speed of approval' - NLC reacts to 300% salary increase for judicial workers

The NLC issued this appeal in a post on its official X account on Thursday, June 6.

The post reads, “See the speed of approval, Why not use the same speed for Nigeria Workers ??

“The last minimum wage Act, has expired since April.

ADVERTISEMENT

“#WE DEMAND A LIVING WAGE NOW!”

Pulse reported earlier that on Wednesday, June 5, the Senate approved a bill granting a 300% salary increase for judicial officers at both federal and state levels.

The approval came after the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, led by Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC-Borno North), presented their report.

This decision follows the review and acceptance of an executive bill submitted by President Bola Tinubu, aiming to enhance salaries, allowances, and other benefits for judicial officers and workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salary breakdown for top tier judicial workers

At the assent of the bill, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will have an annual salary of ₦64 million.

The President of the Court of Appeal will receive ₦62.4 million annually, while the Justices of the Supreme Court will each earn ₦61.4 million annually.

Heads of various courts, such as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, and the President of the National Industrial Court, will each have a basic annual salary of ₦7.9 million.

Senator Monguno mentioned that the proposed legislation is timely and necessary, emphasising that the increase in judicial officers’ pay is long overdue due to the current economic conditions and high inflation.

ADVERTISEMENT