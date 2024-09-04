ADVERTISEMENT
Democracy isn't complete when women are excluded from policy-making - NILDS

Segun Adeyemi

The summit also addressed the pervasive issue of poverty, particularly its role in driving child marriage and limiting educational opportunities for girls.

Director-General of NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman has advocated for more women in policy-making process. [LinkedIn]
Director-General of NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman has advocated for more women in policy-making process.

This assertion was made by the Director-General of NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, during the 2024 Gender and Inclusion Summit organised by the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC).

The summit, themed "Reimagining Gender Inclusive Pathways and Partnerships for Poverty Reduction," brought together key stakeholders to address the intersection of gender inclusion and poverty alleviation.

Prof. Sulaiman emphasised the critical role of women in governance, stating, "Democracy is not complete when the massive majority of our women are excluded from policy-making."

READ ALSO: NILDS decries low female representation in Nigerian politics

He highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships in fostering innovation and enabling stakeholders to share ideas and reflect on progress.

"It is imperative for a diverse range of stakeholders to systematically collaborate across different social sectors to explore gender-related avenues toward realising the collective goal of alleviating poverty," he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of PIC, Mr Udeme Ufot, said the gender summit seeks to foster dialogue among political stakeholders over the alarming link between poverty and child mortality in Nigeria, with children from the poorest families nearly 11 times more likely to die than their wealthier counterparts.

"The summit serves as a platform where we reflect on new evidence and explore contextually relevant solutions to disparities in inclusivity," Ufot stated, stressing the importance of uniting government, civil society, and private sector efforts.

READ ALSO: 'War against poverty': Global leaders converge in Nigeria for strategic dialogue

During the summit, Ms. Takudzwa Kanyangarara, UNICEF's Gender and Development Manager, emphasised the importance of listening to girls' needs and aspirations.

"Girls have told us how crucial it is to provide them with the information and services they need to make informed decisions about their health and everyday lives," she stated.

READ ALSO: Nigeria, Canada collaborates on girl-child education in conflict affected areas

One poignant example shared was the story of Zainab, a 13-year-old from Yoruba state, who has become an entrepreneur by producing and selling reusable menstrual pads.

The income she generates supports her education and family, demonstrating how empowering girls can drive significant change.

Despite these challenges, Ms. Kanyangarara noted that girls remain optimistic about their future.

