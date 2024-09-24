Nigerian army dismisses female soldier who accused superior of sexual assault

Ogunleye had made the allegations in January 2024 via her TikTok account, claiming that Abdulkareem, along with Colonel G.S Ogor and Brigadier General I.B Solebo, had subjected her to severe mistreatment.

Ogunleye accused Abdulkareem of attempting sexual assault, administering injections against her will, forcibly evicting her from her residence, and detaining her in a psychiatric hospital after she rejected his advances.

Her accusations prompted the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, to order a detailed investigation.

During a press briefing in Abuja, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, revealed the investigation's findings.

"Upon receipt of her complaint, the Nigerian Army referred the matter to the Military Police for a thorough investigation. The investigation concluded that Colonel I.B Abdulkareem did not commit the alleged offences," he said.

Nwachukwu further emphasised that the investigation adhered to established protocols to ensure fairness.

The Army's inquiry also uncovered concerns about Ogunleye's mental health.

"Medical evaluations at the National Hospital in Abuja confirmed that Ogunleye was suffering from a condition that made her medically vulnerable," Nwachukwu added.

Despite her previous recommendation for discharge in 2022 on medical grounds, the Army extended care to her before ultimately discharging her.

Ogunleye's online and offline conduct raised further concerns, leading the Army to forgo disciplinary actions and discharge her on medical grounds.