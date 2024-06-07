FG rolls out first modern system to measure media audience

During the launch event in Abuja on Thursday, June 6, Idris underscored the pivotal role of the Audience Measurement System in ensuring that broadcasting efforts are not only effective but also tailored to the diverse preferences and requirements of the audience, thereby enhancing viewer satisfaction and content quality.

“It is a tool that empowers us to understand and respond to the dynamic nature of our media consumers, providing valuable perception into their viewing habits, content preferences, and engagement patterns. It is therefore gratifying to note that this project, which started in 2020, has finally come to fruition,” he said.

The Minister hailed the new system launch as a significant milestone supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s goal of a more prosperous and technologically advanced Nigeria.

He emphasised that the new system is essential because the existing Audience Measurement system relies on the outdated Diary Method (pen and paper) to gather data on TV viewership and radio listenership. This method fails to accurately represent the actual audience numbers and their viewing or listening habits.

“Similarly, Station Owners, Content Producers, Artists, essentially the entire supply ecosystem, was not benefiting in many ways; more important, they are neither motivated or challenged to produce more and better content that caters to the ‘demand’, as the measure of who likes it, what they like, how much they like, etc. This has clearly stunted the growth of the entire Entertainment and Media ecosystem in Nigeria,” he said.

New project to generate job opportunities - Minister

Idris announced that the project, which will create 500 direct and 2,500 indirect jobs, aims to revitalise Nigeria’s broadcasting industry and prepare it for the digital age, in line with the Federal Government’s ongoing implementation of the Digital Switch Over.

He reiterated President Tinubu’s dedication to developing Nigeria’s media landscape, as evidenced by his recent order for the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Bank of Industry to offer financial support to the media industry at a single-digit interest rate.