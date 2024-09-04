ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria's death row population hits 3,590 - NCoS

Segun Adeyemi

The NCoS said it has seen improvements in inmate treatment and rehabilitation, with 1,282 inmates enrolled in the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) special study centre as of August 31, 2024.

A DALL-E AI image generated to illustrate Nigerians in prison.

This figure was revealed by NCoS Public Relations Officer, Assistant Controller of Corrections (ACC) Abubakar Umar, in a statement issued on Wednesday, September 4, in Abuja.

According to Umar, as of September 3, 2024, the total inmate population stands at 84,741, with 82,821 males and 1,920 females. Of this number, 57,750 are Awaiting Trial Inmates (ATIs), comprising 56,303 males and 1,447 females. Convicted inmates total 21,900, and those serving life sentences number 1,501.

Umar highlighted the significant challenge posed by the high number of Awaiting Trial Persons (ATPs), noting that the NCoS is actively working to address this issue.

“Thanks to the initiative and support of the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, we reduced the inmate population by releasing 4,063 individuals who were given the option to pay fines or compensation,” Umar stated.

The NCoS is also implementing measures to combat custodial congestion, including constructing new facilities, expanding community sentencing, and improving court logistics.

“Our efforts to build partnerships with other agencies have enhanced security and yielded positive results in our facilities,” Umar added.

In addition to these measures, the NCoS has seen improvements in inmate treatment and rehabilitation, with 1,282 inmates enrolled in the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) special study centre as of August 31, 2024.

This includes 1,215 students pursuing Bachelor of Sciences degrees, 62 in Post Graduate Diploma and Masters programmes, and five working towards PhDs.

