Tinubu vows to protect Nigerian women against discrimination, violence

Bayo Wahab

President Tinubu said his government and Nigeria must drive development, create opportunities for women, and ensure they have access to justice.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, the President while speaking at the Empower-Her- Nigeria for Women Farming, Health, Empowerment, Justice, Entertainment and Fundraising programme on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, said he is committed to advancing women’s cause, empowerment, and gender equality.

President Tinubu said his government and Nigeria must drive development, create opportunities for women, and ensure they have access to justice and protection from violence.

“We recognise the challenges women face with limited access to education and healthcare, gender-based violence, and economic disparity. This is imperative for us as a nation to together drive down development and create opportunities for women to thrive and succeed,

“We must ensure women have access to justice, and protection from all forms of violence and discrimination, which require strengthening our institutions, promoting gender-sensitive policies, and supporting women’s rural organisations,” Tinubu said.

In his keynote speech, the Chairman of United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), Tony Elumelu, said due to the critical roles women play in society, over 78% of the bank’s loans are geared towards empowering women.

“We have ensured that 78% of our working capital loans are empowering these women-led and women-owned enterprises,” he said.

Tony Elumelu
Tony Elumelu [LinkedIn] Pulse Nigeria

Elumelu, who was represented by Oliver Alawuba, Group Managing Director of UBA, said the bank recognises women as the chief drivers of sustainable development, innovation, and economic growth.

“We have close to 50% female representation on our board, 40% of senior management roles are held by women and an impressive 59% of our graduate management trainees are female. We are truly leading the charge for gender equality in the corporate world,” he said.

He vowed to support the federal government’s efforts to empower women saying, “gender equality and women’s empowerment are at the heart of sustainable development.

The Empower-Her- Nigeria for Women Farming, Health, Empowerment, Justice, Entertainment, and Fundraising Programme was organised by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs at the Presidential Villa.

