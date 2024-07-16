RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

NECO announces 2024 Unity School common entrance exam results

Segun Adeyemi

A total of 71,291 candidates participated in the 2024 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) conducted in 599 centres on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Lagos State came tops with the highest number of candidates, with 17,751, while FCT came second with 10,209 candidates, and Anambra State trailed in third position with 4,972 candidates. [Getty Images]
Lagos State came tops with the highest number of candidates, with 17,751, while FCT came second with 10,209 candidates, and Anambra State trailed in third position with 4,972 candidates. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Dr Yusuf Sununu, the Minister of State for Education, announced this development during a press briefing at the ministry's headquarters in Abuja.

He revealed that a substantial number of 71,291 students actively participated in the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), which was held in 599 centres on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

NECO data revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of candidates, with 17,751 students.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) followed with 10,209 candidates, and Anambra State came third with 4,972 candidates.

The Minister also disclosed that one candidate attained the top score of 203 out of a possible 210, while 13 candidates received the lowest score of 1.

"This year, an unprecedented number of 52 candidates (2 candidates from Lagos State and 50 candidates from Rivers State) were involved in examination malpractice," the Minister noted.

He further mentioned that, as always, 60% of the admission process will be based on merit.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tax Tribunal orders NLNG to pay $27.5m to FIRS as 2016 revised corporate income tax

Tax Tribunal orders NLNG to pay $27.5m to FIRS as 2016 revised corporate income tax

House of Reps lawmaker Ekene Adams dies at 39

House of Reps lawmaker Ekene Adams dies at 39

Ondo LP Governorship candidate promises ₦120k minimum wage if elected

Ondo LP Governorship candidate promises ₦120k minimum wage if elected

What Nigerians need to apply for UAE visa, including new ₦688k DVN fee

What Nigerians need to apply for UAE visa, including new ₦688k DVN fee

Court denies Emefiele's request to travel to UK for medical treatment

Court denies Emefiele's request to travel to UK for medical treatment

No plan to sell universities to investors - FG denies ASUU's accusation

No plan to sell universities to investors - FG denies ASUU's accusation

Ooni of Ife honours 100 young Africans, launches ₦1 billion fund for businesswomen

Ooni of Ife honours 100 young Africans, launches ₦1 billion fund for businesswomen

Binance executive Gambaryan whisked into courtroom in wheelchair for trial

Binance executive Gambaryan whisked into courtroom in wheelchair for trial

NECO announces 2024 Unity School common entrance exam results

NECO announces 2024 Unity School common entrance exam results

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

FG ranks NAQS high in PEBEC regulatory reforms assessment

President Joe Biden speaks to the media on July 1.Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Biden's doctor denies neurologist visits amid Parkinson's rumours

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Governor Alex Otti's Abia State generates ₦15.5 billion in 6 months