NECO announces 2024 Unity School common entrance exam results

Dr Yusuf Sununu, the Minister of State for Education, announced this development during a press briefing at the ministry's headquarters in Abuja.

He revealed that a substantial number of 71,291 students actively participated in the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), which was held in 599 centres on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

NECO data revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of candidates, with 17,751 students.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) followed with 10,209 candidates, and Anambra State came third with 4,972 candidates.

Only one candidate scored 203/210 - Minister

The Minister also disclosed that one candidate attained the top score of 203 out of a possible 210, while 13 candidates received the lowest score of 1.

"This year, an unprecedented number of 52 candidates (2 candidates from Lagos State and 50 candidates from Rivers State) were involved in examination malpractice," the Minister noted.