Ndume's removal in line with int'l parliamentary practices - NASS

Segun Adeyemi

Agbese cautioned Ndume to embrace the principles of teamwork and collaboration, rather than seeking to divide and distract the government from its laudable reforms.

Senator Ali Ndume. [Getty Images]
During a press briefing on Thursday, Agbese remarked on the strong and cordial relationship between the President and the parliament, describing it as a productive partnership that is routinely reviewed to ensure Nigerians' needs are met.

He highlighted that the House's decision to reduce their salaries by 50% demonstrates their solidarity with Nigerians and their commitment to alleviating economic hardships and hunger in the country.

Agbese attributed this move to the patriotism and exceptional leadership of the House under Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

"Mr President feels the pains of our constituents as if they all live in the house with him," Agbese emphasised.

"This is evident in the recent reforms being implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture to address hunger and food security in the country."

Agbese also reacted to Senator Ali Ndume's recent remarks, noting that his removal from the position of Majority Whip adhered to customary parliamentary procedures observed globally.

"Some persons don't have the understanding of the parliament and the executive as two parallel lines of necessity," Agbese said.

"Members of the House of Representatives are carrying out their duties with the highest level of maturity, thanks to Mr. Speaker's pro-Nigeria posture to leadership".

Agbese cautioned Ndume to "embrace the principles of teamwork and collaboration, rather than seeking to divide and distract the government from its laudable reforms."

He also urged Ndume to "support the President and the National Assembly in their efforts to rebuild broken trust and deliver on their campaign promises to Nigerians."

