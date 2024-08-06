ADVERTISEMENT
Abuja protesters abandon organisers on day 6 of nationwide protest

Segun Adeyemi

The protests, which had seen violent confrontations and police firing tear gas in previous days, now face a crucial test of endurance as organisers vow to continue their sit-out until the end of the ten-day demonstration.

Endbadgovernance, Abuja Protesters Abandon Organisers To Fate On Day 6. [Channels TV Online]
Tuesday marked the sixth day of nationwide demonstrations against hunger and hardship, yet only two determined activists, former ActionAid Nigeria Country Director Ene Obi and Hauwa Mustapha, remained steadfast at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Despite the sparse turnout, Obi and Mustapha held their ground, continuing their sit-out amidst heavy security presence.

Security personnel enforcing a court order restricted access to the designated protest area and even barred journalists from covering the demonstration outside the stadium.

Obi expressed her frustration with the government's response: "Look at the president speaking to Nigeria. It was a totally empty speech. Not even one of the demands has been met. And you are telling us to go to the stadium. We are here at the stadium now. Let our children come."

She continued, highlighting the economic struggles faced by Nigerians, "Bring down the prices of petroleum products. This is the same government that fought against the removal of fuel subsidy. And the same president has used it to punish Nigerians. We are mothers. What they are doing is setting our children against us."

Obi's passionate remarks underscored the protesters' determination to persist despite dwindling numbers and heightened security measures.

"The mothers in the land are wounded. No employment. Many of our children have gone to school but have no employment. We are calling for an end to bad governance," she declared, according to Channels TV.

