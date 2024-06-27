PHOTOS: NAFDAC issues advisory over sale of fake Ginny non-diary creamer product

NAFDAC explained that non-dairy coffee creamers or whiteners are mixtures of various food additives.

These creamers are used in food as a milk powder substitute or to reduce the amount of milk in beverages such as coffee, tea, oatmeal, hot chocolate, and baking.

In a statement released on Wednesday, June 27, NAFDAC noted that the counterfeit Ginny creamer products have numerous labelling discrepancies, indicating they do not comply with pre-packaged food labelling guidelines.

“The following details, irregularities, and non-compliances were observed in the falsified product comparison with a genuine batch of the Ginny Non-dairy Creamer.

“Images of Cows are misleading as the ingredients do not include a diary; Absence of NAFDAC Reg. No: This unregistered product does not comply with the regulatory provisions.

“The safety and quality of the product is not guaranteed, and the net weight indicated as ‘±35g’ is ambiguous,” the statement reads.

NAFDAC urges vigilance in product distribution

According to the statement, all NAFDAC zonal directors and state coordinators have been instructed to conduct surveillance and remove the falsified product from their respective zones and states.

Distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and consumers are urged to be cautious and vigilant within the supply chain to prevent the distribution, supply, sale, and consumption of counterfeit Ginny Creamer Products.

“Consumers are advised to report any suspicion of sale of substandard and falsified packaged food, medicines or medical devices, cosmetics, and other regulated products to the nearest NAFDAC office, NAFDAC on 0800-162-3322 or via email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng.