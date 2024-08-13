ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu's 3MTT programme targets 3 million jobs for Nigerian youths - Minister

Segun Adeyemi

The 3MTT Programme, spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Technology, is designed to equip young Nigerians with the skills and education necessary to contribute effectively to national security intelligence.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]
The initiative, which aims to generate three million jobs, was unveiled by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, during the Nigeria Police Youth Summit in Abuja on Monday, August 12.

Represented by the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, the Minister highlighted the administration's commitment to youth development as a cornerstone of national progress.

"The 3MTT Programme is an affirmation of President Tinubu's vision of factoring youth development into the overall national development strategy," Idris stated.

According to Idris, the initiative is part of the broader "Renewed Hope Agenda," including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund), which aims to support students financially.

The Minister also addressed the country's high transportation costs, emphasising the President's introduction of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) policy.

This policy, by leveraging Nigeria's abundant gas resources, is expected to reduce transportation costs by up to 70%.

Idris urged Nigerian youth to take full advantage of these government initiatives for personal and economic growth.

He also called for moral reorientation among the youth to ensure they play their role in national security and warned against the dangers of spreading fake news and disinformation.

"The renaissance in national security intelligence cannot come without the necessary value reorientation," Idris said, emphasising the importance of a strong national value system to define Nigeria's identity and strengthen the role of its citizens.

