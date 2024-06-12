FG makes fresh appeal to organised labour on minimum wage

Speaking at the opening of the 2024 Synod of the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday, June 12, Idris stressed the importance of a wage system that is both realistic and sustainable, meeting workers’ needs while considering the nation’s economic conditions.

He acknowledged the government’s dedication to revising the minimum wage but warned against demands that could negatively impact the economy.

Idris also highlighted government initiatives to reduce the cost of living and boost Nigerians’ purchasing power, such as the Presidential CNG initiative, which aims to lower transportation costs by 50%.

“We want the Labour Unions to understand that the relief that Nigerians are expecting and that they fully deserve will not come only in the form of an increase in wages.

“It will also come as efforts to reduce the cost of living and to ensure that more money stays in the pockets of Nigerians. And this is where programs like the Presidential CNG initiative come in. By replacing or complementing petrol usage with CNG, that program alone will cut transportation costs by as much as 50 per cent,” he said.

He stressed that President Tinubu has availed himself creditably in implementing the goals of his Renewed Hope Agenda as Nigerians have continued to witness incremental successes in the various sectors of our economy.