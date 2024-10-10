ADVERTISEMENT
Troops detain 3 bandit suspects, logistics supplier in Taraba

Segun Adeyemi

Nigerian troops on patrol in northeast Nigeria. [Getty Images]
The suspects, identified as Adamu Abubakar, Mohammed Bello, and Musa Adamu, were captured in Andamin village, Karim Lamido local government area, following a coordinated raid.

In a related operation in Lau local government area, troops also detained Musa Inusa, who allegedly provided essential supplies to terrorists active in the region.

“His arrest is expected to disrupt the supply chain and further weaken the operational capabilities of the group,” said Captain Oni Olubodunde, Acting Brigade spokesperson, in a statement from Jalingo on Thursday, October 10.

Recovered items included a jackknife, cash totalling ₦2,460, and suspected illicit substances such as Indian hemp, indicating further criminal links.

READ ALSO: Matawalle leads onslaught as FG vows to eradicate bandits, terrorists in Northwest

The army’s actions, according to Olubodunde, aim to intensify efforts to secure the area and curb escalating violence along Taraba’s border communities.

These arrests are seen as critical steps towards stabilising Taraba State, a region recently impacted by banditry and terrorist activities.

The Nigerian Army, in partnership with OPWS, said it remains committed to removing threats to peace in the region.

