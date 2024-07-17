Niger Delta University final year student killed over ₦500 'relaxation spot' levy

The command’s Spokesman, ASP Musa Mohammed said on Wednesday in Yenagoa that some youths killed the student over his alleged refusal to pay ₦500 levy to climb a sand dump in Amassoma.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the deceased was a student at the Social Science Education department of NDU and a native of Obrigbene in Ekeremor Local Council of the state.

The sand dump serves as a relaxation spot for most youths in the area.

Mohammed said the state commissioner of police had ordered that the perpetrators should be immediately arrested and brought to justice.

He urged the deceased colleagues to be calm as the command would fish out the killers.

A resident of the community, who pleaded anonymity, said the incident occurred on July 15 and the sand dump was a place where students often go to relax and socialise by climbing to the height of the dump for fun.

He said some youths in the area, seeing the concentration of students around the sand dump, decided to increase the levy to ₦500 from ₦150, which degenerated into an argument.

The community youth reinforced by calling other youths and subsequently the student was killed.