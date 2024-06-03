NAPTIP drags 83-year-old orphanage home founder to court for human trafficking

NAPTIP’s Communication Officer, Adekoye Vincent, released a statement on Sunday confirming that Ogo was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Awka, with Hon. Justice Hauwa Yilwa presiding.

The charge against Ogo involves the alleged buying and selling of a five-month-old baby on July 6, 2023, at her Onitsha address. This act is punishable under Sections 21 of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

The Anambra State Government had previously handed over Ogo to NAPTIP in October 2023 following investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo’s exposé, which highlighted illegal adoption and baby trafficking activities associated with her orphanage.

According to NAPTIP’s statement, Ogo was arrested on October 3, 2023, at the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare in Awka as part of a comprehensive investigation launched in response to the revelations.

During her court appearance, Ogo pleaded not guilty. She was granted bail on a bond of ₦1.3 million and two sureties of the same amount, and was remanded to the Onitsha Correctional Facility until her bail conditions are met. The trial is scheduled to continue on July 10, 2024.