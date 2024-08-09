ADVERTISEMENT
PHOTOS: Gov Bala seeks urgent FG action as flood divides Kano Maiduguri Highway

Segun Adeyemi

This year's flooding in Bauchi State has been particularly severe, causing widespread destruction across several local government areas.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State. [Facebook/Channels TV]
Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State. [Facebook/Channels TV]

The flood, which struck between the Malori and Guskuri villages, has left a large crater in the middle of the highway, forcing motorists to seek alternative routes.

During a visit to assess the damage, Governor Mohammed emphasised the highway's importance, describing it as a crucial link between Nigeria's Northwest and Northeast regions.

"This is a major highway, the Northeast highway, and the dual carriageways have been completely washed away," the governor said.

He stressed that the damage has significantly disrupted the transportation of goods and services, which are vital for the region's economy.

Governor Mohammed did not shy away from highlighting the situation's urgency, urging the Federal Government to act quickly.

"We are calling on the federal government to assist. We will report this issue to Abuja through the Controller of Works," he stated.

The governor also mentioned the possibility of the state taking matters into its own hands if necessary, saying, "If they are unable to address the problem, we will take action to implement remedial or permanent measures, as we did during the last rainy season."

Bauchi Flood. [Channels TV]
Bauchi Flood. [Channels TV]
Bauchi Flood. [Channels TV]
Bauchi Flood. [Channels TV] Pulse Nigeria

This year's flooding in Bauchi State has been particularly severe, causing widespread destruction across several local government areas.

The governor's call for federal intervention underscores the pressing need for infrastructure repairs to prevent further isolation of the region and ensure the continued flow of goods and services.

As the situation unfolds, residents and travellers alike are hoping for a swift response from the federal authorities to restore this vital roadway to its full functionality.

