Zaria hotels in Kaduna will be converted to classrooms, hostels for NCAT - Keyamo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister stated that NCAT remains the best institution for the aviation industry in Nigeria and West Africa.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo


Keyamo told newsmen in Zaria on Wednesday that the Zaria Hotels had been acquired as an annexure to the NCAT to widen its growth potential. He spoke shortly after a familiarisation tour of the institution.

Keyamo said that NCAT remained the best institution for the aviation industry in Nigeria and West Africa.

“The landmass we have here is enough for expansion, so the potential for the college, in terms of expansion, is great.

“But, in spite of that, we have also acquired Zaria Hotels as an annexure to the college. We want to add to the facilities on ground.”

The minister assured the management of the college that the government would keep working on areas that needed improvement. On reports that the college’s fire simulator and other facilities are to be relocated elsewhere, the minister said that there was no such plan.

“There is nothing like that; if we do it, where are we going to take it to? NCAT is the training hub for the aviation industry; the rumour is being spread by mischief makers.”

In his remark, Joseph Imalighwe, Acting Rector of NCAT, commended the minister for the visit and support for the college.

News Agency Of Nigeria

