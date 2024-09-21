ADVERTISEMENT
Zamfara's Gov Lawal donates ₦100m to Borno flood victims

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nakwada announced the Zamfara State Government’s donation of ₦100 million as a gesture of solidarity and support.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [Facebook]
Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [Facebook]

This is contained in a statement issued by Suleiman Idris, Media Aide to Gov Lawal in Gusau on Friday.

Lawal, in a letter of condolence to the government and people of Maiduguri, expressed sadness over the most devastating flood in the state capital.

The governor’s donation was delivered by a delegation led by Malam Abubakar Nakwada, Secretary to the Zamfara Government (SSG).

Delivering the Governor’s message at Borno Government House, Nakwada sympathised with the government and people of Borno over the heart-touching flood.

Part of the letter reads: “On behalf of the people and Government of Zamfara State, I write to express our deepest sympathy over the recent devastating flood resulting from the overflow of water from the Alau Dam in Maiduguri.

“We are profoundly saddened by reports that over one million people have been displaced by this catastrophic event.”

He observed that the magnitude of the disaster was truly heart-wrenching.

“The thoughts and prayers of the people of Zamfara State who have faced similar catastrophes, though, on a much smaller scale in recent times are with our brothers and sisters in the affected families and communities as they navigate these challenging times.

“We pray to Almighty Allah to grant Jannah to those who lost their lives and to abundantly compensate those who lost their property and means of livelihood.

“May Allah (Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala) continue to bring succour to the victims and grant them strength and resilience in rebuilding their lives,” Lawal said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

