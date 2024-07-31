Senator urges youths to avoid protests, allow security focus on banditry in Zamfara

Ya’u, who said this at a news conference in Gusau on Tuesday, urged the youths to shun the protest to enable the security agencies to concentrate on tackling banditry and kidnapping bedevilling the state.

According to him, the state has been crippled by banditry, kidnapping and other crimes resulting in a serious humanitarian crisis.

“Joining this mass protest that could be hijacked by hoodlums will only worsen the situation of Zamfara state.

“What is more important for our youth is to create ways of reaching out to the government for dialogue in addressing their grievances rather than throwing the nation in a state of uncertainty,” he said.

The senator said that governments at various levels were implementing sound policies to address the rising cost of living in the country. This, he said was to strengthen the nation’s economy to make life better for the citizens.

“In every good thing, there is always a challenge that comes with it, so we must give the government time to allow such policies to mature.