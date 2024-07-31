ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senator urges youths to avoid protests, allow security focus on banditry in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

The senator added that the state has been crippled by banditry, kidnapping and other crimes resulting in a serious humanitarian crisis.

Nigerians protesting [slate.com]
Nigerians protesting [slate.com]

Recommended articles

Ya’u, who said this at a news conference in Gusau on Tuesday, urged the youths to shun the protest to enable the security agencies to concentrate on tackling banditry and kidnapping bedevilling the state.

According to him, the state has been crippled by banditry, kidnapping and other crimes resulting in a serious humanitarian crisis.

“Joining this mass protest that could be hijacked by hoodlums will only worsen the situation of Zamfara state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What is more important for our youth is to create ways of reaching out to the government for dialogue in addressing their grievances rather than throwing the nation in a state of uncertainty,” he said.

The senator said that governments at various levels were implementing sound policies to address the rising cost of living in the country. This, he said was to strengthen the nation’s economy to make life better for the citizens.

“In every good thing, there is always a challenge that comes with it, so we must give the government time to allow such policies to mature.

“We must therefore embrace dialogue with government which is always a better option than protest, because it’s attendant consequences will never be pleasant,” Ya’u added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Tinubu mourns passing of Onyeka Onwenu, Nigeria’s Queen of Songs

President Tinubu mourns passing of Onyeka Onwenu, Nigeria’s Queen of Songs

Senator urges youths to avoid protests, allow security focus on banditry in Zamfara

Senator urges youths to avoid protests, allow security focus on banditry in Zamfara

Protest venue restrictions in Lagos spark backlash as organisers make demands

Protest venue restrictions in Lagos spark backlash as organisers make demands

Abandoned explosive injures 5, Buni warns residents against metal scavenging

Abandoned explosive injures 5, Buni warns residents against metal scavenging

Reps committee demands MOFI's financial documents over unauthorised spending

Reps committee demands MOFI's financial documents over unauthorised spending

Federal Government aims to convert 1 million petrol vehicles to CNG by 2027

Federal Government aims to convert 1 million petrol vehicles to CNG by 2027

Will Northern Christian youths join protest against Tinubu's govt? Details emerge

Will Northern Christian youths join protest against Tinubu's govt? Details emerge

Keyamo’s appeal halts planned nationwide protest by 500 CSOs

Keyamo’s appeal halts planned nationwide protest by 500 CSOs

Fresh twist as 3 northern factions boycott August 1 nationwide protest

Fresh twist as 3 northern factions boycott August 1 nationwide protest

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna State House of Assembly [Leadership News]

Kaduna assembly abolishes metropolitan authorities for effective local governance

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime [Presidency]

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer [Daily Nigerian]

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Wike Nyesom [Nigeria Info FM]

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike