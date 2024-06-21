ADVERTISEMENT
Zamfara is building a new airport, but the state is still a no-fly zone

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister described the international airport project as critical to the rejuvenation of economic development in the North West region.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN
Speaking at the construction site in Gusau, Keyamo promised to support the state in the actualisation of the project within the 30-month completion period. He said that the project, being executed by the Zamfara government, would positively improve the economic development of the state through job creation for the youth.

Keyamo said the federal government would consider lifting the non-flight zone declared by the Bello Matawalle administration in 2022 at the height of insecurity in the state.

Gov Dauda Lawal, on his part, said the state government would ensure the project was completed within the 30-month timeline. Lawal said that funds for the project had been set aside to ensure its timely completion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project, to be executed by Triacta Nigeria Limited, is at the cost of ₦62 billion. The airport is to be fitted with state-of-the-art facilities including a 3.4-kilometre primary runway suitable for commercial aircraft.

Others include a modern terminal building with passenger facilities, check-in counters, a waiting area, as well as a Customs and Immigration services building. It will also have an aircraft control tower, maintenance hanger, fire fighting and rescue station, access roads, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

