Zamfara govt given 5-day ultimatum to rescue students stranded in Cyprus

The Chairman of the organisation, Dr Al-amin Tsafe, made the call at a press briefing in Gusau on Saturday.

Tsafe appealed to the state government to immediately commence the process of paying all the debts affecting the students.

He said, “We are in contact with various philanthropists and well-meaning individuals and organisations from within and outside the state who are willing to intervene and help to support the students.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We believe the matter is the responsibility of government.”

According to Tsafe, as a CSO working to promote humanity, they cannot continue to watch while the lives of their children are in serious danger,

“Therefore, we give a 5-day ultimatum to the state government to take action before we embark on an appeal fund project to rescue the students.

“On the 17th of October 2024, we submitted a memorandum to the state government concerning the status of the state’s students stranded in Cyprus.

“That was to balance the information from the side of the government with what was obtained from other stakeholders including parents, CSOs and the students themselves, identify the gaps and advise the government where necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Till today, however, there is no response to that inquiry,” he said.

Tsafe, however, said that the problem was inherited from the previous government, adding, “We believe the business of governance is a continuum.

“We noted that the state government under Gov. Dauda Lawal made some moves to help the students.”

He lamented that the students still lacked proper accommodation and had to engage in menial labour to feed themselves.

Tsafe further decried that the students were at risk of exploitation by employers due to the lack of legal documentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Their visas and passports have expired, for them to live in a foreign country without legal documentation puts their lives at risk of imprisonment and deportation.

“Already, one of the students had suffered this fate and was deported to Lagos in handcuffs and another one is still in prison.

“We urge the state government, as a matter of urgency, to provide those students with funds for upkeep and accommodation,” he appealed.

Tsafe urged that the state government should take tentative steps to renew their passports and visas so that they can live freely without fear of arrest, imprisonment or deportation.

“The state government should act urgently to save the students from being held in prison or deported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government should use the figures generated from the students’ portals as the verified debt owed to the university by the state government.

“We appealed to the state government to take tentative steps to mitigate further occurrence of this problem,” he added.