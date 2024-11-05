'No one should face Breast Cancer alone’ - Zamfara Gov's wife funds surgery for 100

The governor’s wife made this known on Monday during a cancer awareness campaign in Gusau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the awareness camping rally took off from Government House and ended at General Hospital Gusau.

“Today, we walked together in solidarity, proclaiming that ‘No one should face Breast Cancer alone’.

“We stand united in support of those affected, honouring the strength of survivors and the memory of loved ones lost,” she said.

Dauda-Lawal maintained that with support from her husband, 100 selected breast cancer patients would undergo free screening and lumpectomy surgery in the state.

“I am proud to announce that my office has sponsored free breast cancer screening and lumpectomy surgery to 100 carefully selected women, ensuring access to life-saving care for those who need it most.

“Let’s march forward, hand in hand, towards a better future to support every individual facing breast cancer with hope, encouragement, and victory in the state,” she noted.

She said she led a street walk in the state to mark World Breast Cancer Day 2024, with NGOs, civil society organisations (CSOs), and some government officials trekking from Government House to General Hospital Gusau.

