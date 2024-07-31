Zamfara girl gets lesser Hajj for winning national Quranic recitation competition

The competition is being organised by the Association of Qur’anic Schools Recitation Competition of Nigeria, otherwise called: “RABIDA”, in collaboration with the Katsina state government.

The National Chairman of the association, Sheikh Shu’aibu Shehu, said the girls contested in the memorisation of 60, 40, 20, 10 and two chapters (Hizbs) of the Holy Book.

Shehu said the competition was designed to promote and encourage memorisation and study of the Qur’an among female students from non-Arabic secondary schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman said the maiden edition of the competition was conducted in 2012 in Kano, adding that Katsina was the 14th state that hosted the competition.

He charged the students to continue pursuing education and work in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Qur’an.

Hajiya Zainab Musawa, the Katsina Commissioner for Basic and Secondary School Education, commended the organisers, and assured continuous support for girls’ education.

She enjoined students to intensify searching for knowledge, adding, “that was what would assist them to realise their potential in life”.

Also, the state Acting Governor, Malam Faruk Lawal-Jobe, commended the organisers for choosing the state to host the war’s edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawal-Jobe, represented by the state Head of Service, Alhaji Falalu Bawale, reiterated the Katsina government's readiness to partner with such bodies to improve the teaching and learning of the Qur’an.

He urged scholars and students to continue to pray for an end to the hardship and insecurity bedevilling the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ms Farida Zakariyya from Kaduna State, won the 40 Hizbs category, Aisha Sa’ad Katsina 20 Hizbs, and Maimuna Adam-Jibril from Borno, 10 Hizbs, while Fatima Adam from Jigawa won the two Hizbs.

The winners received various prizes like deep freezers, sewing machines, blankets, clothing materials, and cash, among others.