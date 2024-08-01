Zamfara APC fumes after protesters attempted to attack Matawalle’s residence

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Thursday by the state APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris.

Idris said the party was disturbed by the nationwide supposed peaceful protests in the state.

He alleged, “We observed that many thugs were strategically deployed to attack and destroy personalities and properties of the APC members.

“It is very unfortunate that on the first day of the protests, the protesters attempted to attack the former Governor Bello Matawalle’s personal residence.”

Idris recalled that Matawalle’s residence was burgled in 2023 by some thugs, urging that security operatives should not allow such an ugly act to recur.

“Luckily, the quick intervention of the security personnel who blocked the protesters from destroying the minister’s house saved the situation.

“We commend the security agencies in the state for being proactive.

“Those political thugs, most likely implementing the directives of their leaders, would have razed down the minister’s house and property,” he explained.

Idris said that the thugs also attacked the residence of Sen. Sahabi Yau in his hometown of Kaura Namoda, where they destroyed many valuables and damaged his Toyota Hilux van in the name of peaceful protests.

“We have earlier forecast the possible hijacking of the protests by the hoodlums and other miscreants in the state which they actualized.

“We wish to implore security agencies in the state to give our members and all well-meaning citizens the desired protection of lives and property.

“We are calling on youths not to allow themselves to be used by bad politicians, especially as the nationwide protest is supposed to be peaceful and address concerns in the country.