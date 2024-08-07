Yusuf set to invest ₦502m in clean water for Kano’s growing population

The decision was taken during the 17th meeting of the State Executive Council held on Tuesday at the Government House, Kano. According to a statement issued by Gov. Abba Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, on Wednesday, the approval demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving public infrastructure and services.

“The procurement of the water pumps is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure and public services in Kano State,” Bature said.

He said that the Tamburawa and Chalawa water treatment plants played a vital role in providing clean water to Kano’s growing population. Bature said the introduction of new factory pump machines was expected to significantly boost the capacity and efficiency of the two plants, ensuring a more reliable water supply for the residents.

“This investment will address current challenges and meet the increasing demand for water in our communities,” the spokesperson stated.

He also disclosed that the council approved several other infrastructure projects, restating the government’s commitment to comprehensive development throughout the state.

“These projects aim to improve public services and infrastructure, contributing to the overall well-being and economic growth of Kano.

“The approval of these initiatives reflects the administration’s proactive approach to addressing water access challenges and enhancing the quality of life for the citizens,” he added.