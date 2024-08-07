ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yusuf set to invest ₦502m in clean water for Kano’s growing population

News Agency Of Nigeria

The procurement of the water pumps will address current challenges and meet the increasing demand for water in our communities.

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf
Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf

Recommended articles

The decision was taken during the 17th meeting of the State Executive Council held on Tuesday at the Government House, Kano. According to a statement issued by Gov. Abba Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, on Wednesday, the approval demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving public infrastructure and services.

“The procurement of the water pumps is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure and public services in Kano State,” Bature said.

He said that the Tamburawa and Chalawa water treatment plants played a vital role in providing clean water to Kano’s growing population. Bature said the introduction of new factory pump machines was expected to significantly boost the capacity and efficiency of the two plants, ensuring a more reliable water supply for the residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This investment will address current challenges and meet the increasing demand for water in our communities,” the spokesperson stated.

He also disclosed that the council approved several other infrastructure projects, restating the government’s commitment to comprehensive development throughout the state.

“These projects aim to improve public services and infrastructure, contributing to the overall well-being and economic growth of Kano.

“The approval of these initiatives reflects the administration’s proactive approach to addressing water access challenges and enhancing the quality of life for the citizens,” he added.

Bature added that the state government would continue to prioritise investments in key areas to support sustainable development and ensure that essential services were accessible to all the residents.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

#EndBadGovernance: Journalist attacked, protesters assaulted by thugs in Rivers

#EndBadGovernance: Journalist attacked, protesters assaulted by thugs in Rivers

Yusuf set to invest ₦502m in clean water for Kano’s growing population

Yusuf set to invest ₦502m in clean water for Kano’s growing population

Hold Tinubu accountable for Northern unrest - Shehu Sani

Hold Tinubu accountable for Northern unrest - Shehu Sani

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Presidency, Atiku trade tackles over #EndBadGovernance protests

Presidency, Atiku trade tackles over #EndBadGovernance protests

'It is a pandemic' - Commissioner raises alarm about drug abuse in Lagos

'It is a pandemic' - Commissioner raises alarm about drug abuse in Lagos

Governor's wife provides free pap to help children with malnutrition issues

Governor's wife provides free pap to help children with malnutrition issues

Zamfara Govt reacts to reports governor's kitchen got ₦19 billion budget

Zamfara Govt reacts to reports governor's kitchen got ₦19 billion budget

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen. [Facebook]

'Your voice matters' - Speaker tells protesters in last-minute appeal

Zamfara girl gets lesser Hajj for winning national Quranic recitation competition

Zamfara girl gets lesser Hajj for winning national Quranic recitation competition

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined protesters to condemn police brutality in Nigeria IN 2020. [Twitter/@gboyegaakosile]

Sanwo-Olu begs Lagos residents to shun protest, promises more palliatives

Rep. Kabiru Bichi (APC-Kano) [Daily Post Nigeria]

Kano youths pull out of nationwide protest following Rep Bichi's appeal