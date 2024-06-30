Yusuf questions integrity of judges who help drug traffickers escape justice

Yusuf spoke during a visit to the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) on Sunday.

He said it was unfortunate that some drug traffickers seek and obtain court orders for the release of their confiscated illicit goods.

Yusuf questioned the integrity of judges who sanction such requests saying their actions have severe implications for society.

He stressed the need for collaboration between the judiciary and the executive arms of government to protect the state from the dangers of drug trafficking.

The governor commended KAROTA’s efforts at helping relevant authorities to arrest illicit drug dealers.