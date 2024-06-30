ADVERTISEMENT
Yusuf questions integrity of judges who help drug traffickers escape justice

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor commended KAROTA's efforts at helping relevant authorities to arrest illicit drug dealers.

Abba Yusuf [Facebook]
Abba Yusuf [Facebook]

Yusuf spoke during a visit to the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) on Sunday.

He said it was unfortunate that some drug traffickers seek and obtain court orders for the release of their confiscated illicit goods.

Yusuf questioned the integrity of judges who sanction such requests saying their actions have severe implications for society.

He stressed the need for collaboration between the judiciary and the executive arms of government to protect the state from the dangers of drug trafficking.

The governor commended KAROTA’s efforts at helping relevant authorities to arrest illicit drug dealers.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to combating drug smuggling and pledged support to agencies fighting drug trafficking and abuse.

