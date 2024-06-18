ADVERTISEMENT
Governor donates 12 cows to prison inmates to give them 'sense of belonging'

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yusuf enjoined the inmates to be of good conduct and remain resilient as they pass through reformatory programmes.

Governor Yusuf donates 12 cows to prison inmates to give them 'sense of belonging' [Twitter/@afrinewstoday]
Yusuf, who donated to the Chairperson of the State Committee for Prerogative of Mercy, Hajiya Azumi Namadi-Bebeji, said that the gesture would give the inmates a sense of belonging. He enjoined the inmates to be of good conduct and remain resilient as they pass through reformatory programmes.

The governor commended the Nigerian Correctional Service for reforming, rehabilitating and reintegrating inmates. Suleiman Inuwa, the Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service in the state, received the items on behalf of the Controller-General of Correction Services, Haliru Nababa.

Inuwa commended the state government for the gesture. NAN reports that some of the food items included 150 bags of 25kg of rice, vegetable oil, onions and seasoning among others.

