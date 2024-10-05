You know your members who live above their means - EFCC boss tells pastors

Its spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He quoted Olukoyede as giving the charge in Abuja when he received a delegation of leaders of The Citizens Church for All Nations at EFCC’s corporate headquarters.

The chairman spoke through his Chief of Staff, Commander of the EFCC, Michael Nzekwe.

“If we do the right things in our little spaces, Nigeria will be a better place.

“So, religious leaders, the pastors, the imams, should preach the right messages.

“We expect a role from your end and the role we expect is that at our level as preachers, let’s preach the truth to the people.

”Let’s tell them the truth. Let’s tell them of the dangers of corruption,” he said.

He expressed concern that people in churches were living above their means and that the church knew them.

”We must come to that level, where we will be able to speak the truth to the powers that be in our congregations.

”Tell them of the dangers of corruption. We can only get it right in our spaces, from the family to the church and mosques by being able to tell people the truth.

”Let them hear that they should not steal. Every one of us must be a participant in the Nigerian project.

”So, let our voices be loud, let us not cover what is wrong because, at the end of all things, each and every one of us will face judgment.

”God is taking note of the things that you saw and pretended that you never saw them,” he said.

He also cautioned religious leaders against the perpetration of fraud under the cover of religion or divine grace.

“In EFCC, we acknowledge God in all we do, not just in the Christian faith but also in the Muslim faith. Our Muslim brethren consistently pray for the Commission, our Christian brethren also do the same.

”It is by the grace of God that we do the things that we do here. We acknowledge that and put it in front,” he said.

Pastor Dickson Iroegbu, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, explained that the visit was motivated by the need to identify with the commission and appreciate its anti-corruption efforts.

“We decided to celebrate you for the work you are doing for our nation and also pray with you because we are seeing all the efforts that you put in.

”We recognise them, but without God, we can do nothing. As a church, we recognise that to build this nation, synergy with the spiritual arm is important.

”Nigerians are watching and we believe that even as the presence of the Lord continually abides with you you will do more for our nation.