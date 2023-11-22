ADVERTISEMENT
Yola residents in fear as gunmen attack Adamawa police headquarters

Bayo Wahab

Police Public Relations Officer in the state said the identities of the attackers were unknown.

Yola residents in fear as gunmen attack Adamawa police headquarters. [Premium Times]
The incident threw residents of the area into panic as gunshot sounds rend the air for at least 30 minutes, Daily Trust reports.

Confirming the attack, Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje said the identities of the attackers were unknown.

However, a source who spoke to the newspaper said the attackers were military personnel on a revenge mission following the alleged killing of a military personnel by the police.

Meanwhile, the police are reported to have commenced investigations into the incident to ascertain the cause of the attack and those behind it.

The police headquarters was attacked days after a face-off between officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and personnel of the Nigerian Air Force in Kaduna.

The Air Force personnel had reportedly invaded the office of the EFCC in the state to effect the release of one of them, who was allegedly arrested for fraud.

This led to a confrontation between the military personnel and the EFCC operatives.

Following the face-off, the commission issued a statement, saying it would not be intimidated in the course of duty.

