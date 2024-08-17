Yobe to spend ₦1.7bn on conversion of diesel-powered boreholes to solar

The corporation’s General Manager, Mahdi Zarma, stated this to journalists in Damaturu on Friday.

According to him, the conversation will eliminate the high cost of purchasing diesel to run the boreholes and address acute water shortages, especially in the Damaturu metropolis.

He said that the state government recently increased the monthly diesel supply to public boreholes from 40,000 to 60,000 litres, which was capital-intensive.

Zarma said the contract was awarded to Elegance Construction Ltd, with a completion period of three months.