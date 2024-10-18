ADVERTISEMENT
Yobe Police tracked kidnapper to his home in Bauchi, rescued 10-year-old victim

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesman said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Ahmed, had commended the personnel involved in rescuing the boy and arrest of the suspect.

DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, the command’s Spokesman, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Friday.

He said the suspect, 43, was arrested on October 18 in neighbouring Darazo, Bauchi State, where he held the victim hostage.

“ The Yobe Police Command has successfully cracked down on a kidnapping syndicate, arresting the prime suspect, 43-year-old from 250 Housing Estate, Damaturu.

“ On October 14, 2024, at about 2:15 p.m., Mallam Hassan reported to the State Intelligence Department (SID) that his son, Abdullahi Hassan, was missing after school hours on October 13, 2024, at 5:15 p.m.

“ Despite efforts to locate him, his whereabouts remained unknown until the abductor demanded 1.5 million for his release via phone call.

“ Detectives swiftly coordinated intelligence-led operations, tracing the suspect to a secured room in Kara Area, Darazo, Bauchi State,” Abdulkarim said.

The spokesman said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Ahmed, had commended the personnel involved in rescuing the boy and arrest of the suspect.

He charged parents to ensure that their children were educated on basic safety protocols.

Abdulkarim listed the protocols to include; avoiding walking alone, avoiding isolated areas, avoiding gifts and rides from strangers and reporting suspicious persons to security agents.

News Agency Of Nigeria

