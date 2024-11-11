Yobe Govt plans to provide solar power for all secondary schools by 2025

Alhaji Baba Malam-Wali, the Secretary to the State Government, disclosed this to newsmen during an inspection of some ongoing government projects in schools in Nguru, on Monday.

Some of the schools visited include Government Higher Islamic College, Nguru, Government Day Secondary School Gashua, Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), Yobe Campus, and Government Girls Unity College Damaturu among others.

He said that the move was part of the government’s broader plan to improve the quality of education in the state. Malam-Wali highlighted the state government’s multi-faceted approach to educational reform, citing several key initiatives undertaken since 2019, including decongestion of schools.

He said that the government had constructed new model schools to address overcrowding in urban areas and has collaborated with traditional rulers to improve pupils’ enrolment in primary schools in rural areas.

The SSG also said that the state government paid fees for candidates for the 2025 West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) and National Examination Council (NECO), ensuring no financial burden on parents. He added that the state had also established additional secondary schools for girls, empowering young women to pursue their academic aspirations without hindrance.

Malam-wali further said that the Yobe government had invested heavily in school rehabilitation, including the provision of furniture and other essential facilities. The SSG said that the state free feeding programme for secondary school students was underway, costing the government about ₦500 million monthly.

Some principals of secondary schools visited in Nguru, who spoke on behalf of their colleagues, expressed gratitude to the state government for its unwavering support.

The principals acknowledged the positive impact of government initiatives on student enrolment, academic performance, and overall school infrastructure. One of the principals, Hasibullahi Jogi of NTIC, Yobe Campus, praised the state government’s support and commitment to the education sector.

Meanwhile, Rajab Ismail, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Yobe Council, who led the team of journalists on the inspection, emphasised the importance of accurate and unbiased reporting.