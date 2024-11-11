ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Yobe Govt plans to provide solar power for all secondary schools by 2025

News Agency Of Nigeria

The move is part of the government’s broader plan to improve the quality of education in the state.

Yobe state Governor, Mai-Mala Buni. [Punch]
Yobe state Governor, Mai-Mala Buni. [Punch]

Recommended articles

Alhaji Baba Malam-Wali, the Secretary to the State Government, disclosed this to newsmen during an inspection of some ongoing government projects in schools in Nguru, on Monday.

Some of the schools visited include Government Higher Islamic College, Nguru, Government Day Secondary School Gashua, Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), Yobe Campus, and Government Girls Unity College Damaturu among others.

He said that the move was part of the government’s broader plan to improve the quality of education in the state. Malam-Wali highlighted the state government’s multi-faceted approach to educational reform, citing several key initiatives undertaken since 2019, including decongestion of schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the government had constructed new model schools to address overcrowding in urban areas and has collaborated with traditional rulers to improve pupils’ enrolment in primary schools in rural areas.

The SSG also said that the state government paid fees for candidates for the 2025 West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) and National Examination Council (NECO), ensuring no financial burden on parents. He added that the state had also established additional secondary schools for girls, empowering young women to pursue their academic aspirations without hindrance.

Malam-wali further said that the Yobe government had invested heavily in school rehabilitation, including the provision of furniture and other essential facilities. The SSG said that the state free feeding programme for secondary school students was underway, costing the government about ₦500 million monthly.

Some principals of secondary schools visited in Nguru, who spoke on behalf of their colleagues, expressed gratitude to the state government for its unwavering support.

The principals acknowledged the positive impact of government initiatives on student enrolment, academic performance, and overall school infrastructure. One of the principals, Hasibullahi Jogi of NTIC, Yobe Campus, praised the state government’s support and commitment to the education sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Rajab Ismail, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Yobe Council, who led the team of journalists on the inspection, emphasised the importance of accurate and unbiased reporting.

Ismail urged journalists to prioritise national unity and development by setting aside personal biases and affiliations. He encouraged them to maintain objectivity in their reporting.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku accuses Tinubu’s policies of 'killing Nigerians' amid rising inflation

Atiku accuses Tinubu’s policies of 'killing Nigerians' amid rising inflation

Tinubu demands end to Israeli aggression, wants 2-State solution actualised

Tinubu demands end to Israeli aggression, wants 2-State solution actualised

VIDEO: Why Nigeria must break up for Igbos to survive – Sowore

VIDEO: Why Nigeria must break up for Igbos to survive – Sowore

Bakare is an advocate of truth on national issues and a true man of God - Tinubu

Bakare is an advocate of truth on national issues and a true man of God - Tinubu

FCT Consumers protest prepaid meter price hike amid economic hardship

FCT Consumers protest prepaid meter price hike amid economic hardship

Ondo AG says State’s future depends on Aiyedatiwa’s victory, APC to win all 18 LGAs

Ondo AG says State’s future depends on Aiyedatiwa’s victory, APC to win all 18 LGAs

LAGESC evicts 84 illegal occupants under Eko bridge, arrests 1 for illegal toilet

LAGESC evicts 84 illegal occupants under Eko bridge, arrests 1 for illegal toilet

2 Killed, 2 injured in armed robbery attack in Abeokuta, Police confirm

2 Killed, 2 injured in armed robbery attack in Abeokuta, Police confirm

Yobe Govt plans to provide solar power for all secondary schools by 2025

Yobe Govt plans to provide solar power for all secondary schools by 2025

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Only God, not political leaders, can save Nigeria from economic Challenges - Cleric

Only God, not political leaders, can save Nigeria from economic challenges - Cleric

President Bola Tinubu has continued to push for the new 'Tax Reform Bill'. [Getty Images]

Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' set to boost economic growth - Here’s how

Streams of protesters at the three arm zone in Abuja on Tuesday, November 5. [Original]

PHOTOS: FCT erupts in protest as thousands demand Kyari’s exit from NNPCL

FMC Keffi issues 2-week ultimatum for relatives to claim unclaimed corpses

FMC Keffi to dispose of 21 unclaimed corpses, gives relatives 2-week ultimatum