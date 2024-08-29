Yobe Government debunks viral post on approval of new minimum wage as false

This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Gov. Mai Mala Buni’s Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, issued in Damaturu on Thursday. He said the state government did not issue any statement on the new minimum wage as it was still working on it.

“The attention of the Yobe Government has been drawn to a false and misleading post on social media alleging approval of a new minimum wage.

“The government has not issued any statement with regard to the minimum wage as it is still working on it and would provide a statement on this, as soon as it is completed.

“It is therefore grossly irresponsible, preemptive and misleading for anyone to unofficially speak, or post any statement for, or on behalf of the state government.

“The post failed to provide details nor indicate when and where the statement emanated, making the content professionally discredited,” Mohammed said.