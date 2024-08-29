ADVERTISEMENT
Yobe Government debunks viral post on approval of new minimum wage as false

News Agency Of Nigeria

The state government stated that they did not issue any statement on the new minimum wage as it was still worked on it.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe. [Twitter:IndependentNGR]
Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe. [Twitter:IndependentNGR]

This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Gov. Mai Mala Buni’s Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, issued in Damaturu on Thursday. He said the state government did not issue any statement on the new minimum wage as it was still working on it.

“The attention of the Yobe Government has been drawn to a false and misleading post on social media alleging approval of a new minimum wage.

“The government has not issued any statement with regard to the minimum wage as it is still working on it and would provide a statement on this, as soon as it is completed.

“It is therefore grossly irresponsible, preemptive and misleading for anyone to unofficially speak, or post any statement for, or on behalf of the state government.

“The post failed to provide details nor indicate when and where the statement emanated, making the content professionally discredited,” Mohammed said.

The aide said a national daily had already disowned the content, saying that the logo used on the online post did not emanate from it and the story could not be found on its website. He, therefore, advised the public to disregard the “mischievous and misleading post".

News Agency Of Nigeria

