Yahaya Bello advised to make himself available in court on Wednesday

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bello has avoided court sessions scheduled for his arraignment for at least five times.

Former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello
Former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello [KGSG]

The former Kogi governor has been having a running battle with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged ₦80.2bn fraud.

A source close to the commission on Monday told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Bello’s appearance at the Federal High Court in Abuja, where the anti-graft agency is trying him, would enable him to take his plea.

The trial Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, at the last sitting, held that proceedings would continue despite the appeal filed by the defendant before the Court of Appeal.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter till Sept. 25, for arraignment.

According to the source, this will be the last opportunity for the former governor to take his plea if he can make himself available in court.

The source said this would allow him to take his plea regarding the 19-count charges filed against him over the alleged fraud.

Bello has avoided court sessions scheduled for his arraignment for at least five times, specifically on April 18, April 23, May 10, June 13, and July 17.

It would be recalled that the court on April 17, issued a warrant for his arrest.

However, operatives of the EFCC’s attempt to effect his arrest at his residence in Wuse District, Abuja were frustrated by the police attached to the premises.

Subsequently, the EFCC declared Bello wanted.

The source described the new date fixed for the former governor to appear before the court and take his plea as the “only saving grace and last opportunity”.

The only saving grace and last opportunity is for him to show up in court on Wednesday, Sept. 25, to take his plea.

"The commission is not perturbed about all his moves because charges have been drafted against him already and his delay tactics about taking his plea could only worsen his case.

“His last opportunity is to make himself available in court. That is the only thing that can help his case,” the source said.

It would be recalled that Ohaire Michael Media aide to Bello, in a statement last week said that the former governor was ready to honour the EFCC invitation to clear his name as he had nothing to hide.

Bello according to the source, came to the EFCC but he was turned due to his perceived calculated moves to compromise the operational procedures of the EFCC.

This he said by breaching codes spelled out in the Standard Operating Procedures of the commission.

“The EFCC is a highly professional agency with strict guidelines about arrest, bail, surrender of wanted suspects, investigation, and prosecution.

“Bello came carrying himself like an emperor in an environment where he is a suspect.

“Besides, the commission reportedly stumbled on some intelligence regarding his motives for surrender which could jeopardise his trial eventually.

“All these made the chairman, Ola Olukoyede act swiftly and turn down his contrived surrender offer,” another source said

The EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed that the new court session had been slated for Wednesday but declined further comments on the matter.

News Agency Of Nigeria

