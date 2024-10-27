Winner of Cross River Governor's wife's Humanity Pageant to take home ₦42m

This was revealed by Michael Moses, Producer of the pageantry, on Saturday at a press conference in Calabar.

The Queen of Humanity Pageantry is a brainchild of Enyoawan Otu, wife of the Cross River governor, to mentor young girls in the state, using pageantry.

Moses explained that the competition was put together by the governor’s wife to introduce a different aspect of pageantry which includes ethics, morality and selflessness.

The competition will run from November 1 to December 27 and the pageants will be tasked to proffer solutions to the challenges of communities in the state with well-packaged proposals.

“The competition will be about beauty and brains because immediately a winner emerges on December 27, the next phase will be the marketing of the queen, starting from January 2025.

“The winner will tour the 18 Local Government Areas of the state, speaking with the chairmen on humanitarian services.

“She will resume in the office that will be created for her in the office of the Wife of the Governor, from where she will inspect her pet projects and go on tours for one year,” he said

Moses said that the 2023 winner of the competition would be present to crown the new queen, adding that the competition was open to all Nigerian girls between the ages of 18 and 30 who are resident in the country.

On her part, Dr Comfort Oko, Senior Special Adviser, Administration, to the Wife of Cross River Governor, thanked the media for contributing its quota in the development of the state.