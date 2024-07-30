Wike says FCT youths' decision to avoid strike shows maturity

Wike disclosed an interactive engagement with residents of Bwari Area Council of the FCT, Abuja on Monday. He explained during the interactive section in furtherance of his peace-building process across the FCT, given the planned nationwide protest slated for August 1 to 10.

A similar interactive section was held with residents of Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Abaji to sensitise the people, particularly the youths against participation in the planned strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the youth from the AMAC during an interactive session with the minister, appealed to the minister to create a youth secretariat.

Reacting to the plea, Wike promised to seek approval from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He said: “On Saturday, I told the people of AMAC when they requested for the establishment of the Youth Secretariat that I know that when I meet Mr. President, he will approve.

“Yesterday, while in Kwali, I repeated what I said. I want to bring you good news. I saw the President last night and he has approved the establishment of a Secretariat on Youth Affairs.”

The minister commended the youths for resolving to distance themselves from the planned strike, which he described as a show of maturity and support for the government.

He assured the residents government’s continued commitment to the provision of basic infrastructure to improve the lives of the people. He promised that the ongoing construction of rural roads in the satellite towns of the FCT would be completed and commissioned by December 2024 to improve the lives of the people in the rural areas.

Wike also assured the residents that the perceived issues of injustice and marginalisation of the indigenous people as highlighted during the engagements would be addressed. This, he said, would give the people a sense of belonging in the FCT.

“The government of President Tinubu was committed to solving the economic problems in the country and we, therefore, called for patience and understanding of the FCT people.

“The FCT has a generation of residents who were born and schooled in the FCT. These residents know no other place that they call home than the territory, as such, there must be peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians in the nation’s capital,” Wike said.

Ezekiel Dalhatu, the immediate past representative of the FCT in the Public Complaints Commission spoke on behalf of the Youths Stakeholders’ Forum and the coalition of all the youth groups across the FCT.

Dalhatu said that the youths have opted out of the planned nationwide protests and decided to dialogue with the government.

“We are organised people; we are civilised; and we understand that this government is not more than one year in office. So, we have no reason to be on the streets and be shouting.

“We prefer to sit with you to express our grievances in a more civilised manner and that is why we are here,” he stated.

He thanked the FCT minister for interacting with the people at the grassroots level, adding that the creation of a youth affairs secretariat would ensure the inclusion of youths in decision-making processes in the FCT.

On his part, the Chairman of Bwari Area Council, John Gabaya urged the youths to embrace dialogue against protest. Gabaya assured Wike of the support of the people of the FCT.