Wike promises more support for private company with over 800 employees in FCT

Wike made the promise when he visited the Zeberced Limited Quarry, Kubwa, in Abuja on Saturday, to see what the company was doing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zeberced Limited Quarry provides services in the construction and quarrying of natural stones and asphalt.

The minister, who described the facility as the biggest quarry in West Africa, said that the investment was very important to the development of the territory.

He, however, pointed out that with such an enormous quarry, the cost of construction ought not to be very expensive, particularly in the FCT.

“Apart from equipment that is being imported for use in the quarry, the raw materials are available here in Abuja.

“I wonder why contractors will be talking about the cost of aggregate, as if gravels, asphalt and stones needed for construction are imported. They are not imported; they are produced here.

“It is really amazing that we have this kind of manufacturing going on here. I really want to encourage the company,” he said.

Wike also commended the company for employing more than 800 persons as workers in the quarry company.

He said: “This is the same company that is constructing the Abuja Technology Village located in Idu.

“We are going to give them all the necessary support. I am really encouraged by what I am seeing here.