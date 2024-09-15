Wike gifts Police, DSS officers Prado Jeeps for improving security in FCT

The honoraries are Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police, Benneth Igweh and Assistant Director-General (D-G), Department of State Services, Ado Muazu.

Igwe, the immediate past Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, has been promoted to AIG in charge of Zone 7.

Also, Mu’azu, the immediate past State Director of DSS, FCT Command, was equally promoted to Assistant D-G and deployed to the National Headquarters of the service.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a dinner organised in their honour on Saturday in Abuja, the minister described the duo as committed security officers, who gave their all for the safety of all residents.

Wike particularly described Igweh as a man who was out to fight criminality and criminals in the FCT.

He thanked God for sparing Igweh’s life while working day and night to keep FCT residents safe.

He said that Muazu was a quiet but very committed officer, who served FCT exceptionally well.

According to him, the two officers have done very well in securing lives and properties in the FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are here today, to celebrate and give God the glory; that people who worked with us have been promoted because of their hard work; because of their commitment to service to FCT and the nation.

“I have always said that people who are committed; people who make sacrifices; that I don’t believe it is only when you die people will honour you; people will reward you.

“While you are alive, and you have worked hard, you should be remembered.

“That is why we said, these two gentlemen, who have worked with us, to make all of us sleep well with our two eyes closed; it is important we honour them; we thanked them for their services.”

Wike added: “On behalf of FCT, we say thank you. You have done well and in these places, you are going to, please, continue with that spirit of serving your fatherland.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Continue with that spirit of supporting the current government to protect properties and to protect your fatherland.”

The minister announced a donation of a Prado Jeep to each of the officers by the FCT Administration, to support logistics in their new offices.

“Chief of staff, make sure the AIG and the Assistant D-G get their Prado Jeeps. You have really done well for us and God will bless you,” he said.

Wike also thanked all security agencies in FCT, saying “This work wouldn’t have been easy if not for your collaborative efforts in making sure that FCT is safe.

Responding, Igweh, who spoke on behalf of himself and Muazu, thanked the minister and the FCT Administration for recognising their efforts and for honouring them.

ADVERTISEMENT

He promised that he and Mu’azu would continue to provide the needed support to improve the security situation in FCT.

“I want to inform Abuja residents; that I am still around.

“I have told the criminals that I am not moving anywhere; I am around. Now that I have more power to do something, I don’t know where you will run to.

“If you know where you want to pack and go you better start now because I am now an AIG; I have more power to safeguard Abuja,” he said.