ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike gifts Police, DSS officers Prado Jeeps for improving security in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister announced a donation of a Prado Jeep to each of the officers by the FCT Administration, to support logistics in their new offices.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Recommended articles

The honoraries are Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police, Benneth Igweh and Assistant Director-General (D-G), Department of State Services, Ado Muazu.

Igwe, the immediate past Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, has been promoted to AIG in charge of Zone 7.

Also, Mu’azu, the immediate past State Director of DSS, FCT Command, was equally promoted to Assistant D-G and deployed to the National Headquarters of the service.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a dinner organised in their honour on Saturday in Abuja, the minister described the duo as committed security officers, who gave their all for the safety of all residents.

Wike particularly described Igweh as a man who was out to fight criminality and criminals in the FCT.

He thanked God for sparing Igweh’s life while working day and night to keep FCT residents safe.

He said that Muazu was a quiet but very committed officer, who served FCT exceptionally well.

According to him, the two officers have done very well in securing lives and properties in the FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are here today, to celebrate and give God the glory; that people who worked with us have been promoted because of their hard work; because of their commitment to service to FCT and the nation.

“I have always said that people who are committed; people who make sacrifices; that I don’t believe it is only when you die people will honour you; people will reward you.

“While you are alive, and you have worked hard, you should be remembered.

“That is why we said, these two gentlemen, who have worked with us, to make all of us sleep well with our two eyes closed; it is important we honour them; we thanked them for their services.”

Wike added: “On behalf of FCT, we say thank you. You have done well and in these places, you are going to, please, continue with that spirit of serving your fatherland.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Continue with that spirit of supporting the current government to protect properties and to protect your fatherland.”

The minister announced a donation of a Prado Jeep to each of the officers by the FCT Administration, to support logistics in their new offices.

“Chief of staff, make sure the AIG and the Assistant D-G get their Prado Jeeps. You have really done well for us and God will bless you,” he said.

Wike also thanked all security agencies in FCT, saying “This work wouldn’t have been easy if not for your collaborative efforts in making sure that FCT is safe.

Responding, Igweh, who spoke on behalf of himself and Muazu, thanked the minister and the FCT Administration for recognising their efforts and for honouring them.

ADVERTISEMENT

He promised that he and Mu’azu would continue to provide the needed support to improve the security situation in FCT.

“I want to inform Abuja residents; that I am still around.

“I have told the criminals that I am not moving anywhere; I am around. Now that I have more power to do something, I don’t know where you will run to.

“If you know where you want to pack and go you better start now because I am now an AIG; I have more power to safeguard Abuja,” he said.

He said that he and Mu’azu were happy to have worked with Wike and expressed their readiness to continue working with him to keep Abuja residents safe.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UNIBEN students rescued from collapsed 3-storey building stable in hospital

UNIBEN students rescued from collapsed 3-storey building stable in hospital

Wike gifts Police, DSS officers Prado Jeeps for improving security in FCT

Wike gifts Police, DSS officers Prado Jeeps for improving security in FCT

Tinubu returns to Abuja from China after London stop over

Tinubu returns to Abuja from China after London stop over

Lagos govt impounds 28 vehicles for obstructing traffic at Berger bus stop

Lagos govt impounds 28 vehicles for obstructing traffic at Berger bus stop

64 Nigerians graduate from 2 Sudanese universities in Sokoto

64 Nigerians graduate from 2 Sudanese universities in Sokoto

Obaseki declares Edo governorship election 'do or die'

Obaseki declares Edo governorship election 'do or die'

Brother of Sokoto monarch says his killers among bandits killed by troops

Brother of Sokoto monarch says his killers among bandits killed by troops

Wike promises more support for private company with over 800 employees in FCT

Wike promises more support for private company with over 800 employees in FCT

Lagos govt promises faster paperwork for housing estate residents

Lagos govt promises faster paperwork for housing estate residents

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel scarcity worsens as NNPCL increased petrol price amid scarcity. [Punch]

Fuel scarcity: NULGE chairman dies at filling station while queuing for petrol

Ramirez was also convicted on a separate charge involving $368,698.24 in fraud and another case in which he defrauded Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon of $250,000 in July 2013. [Sahara Reporters]

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Flood: VP Shettima visits Maiduguri, offers 50 trucks of rice

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Zamfara begins civil service shakeup amid terrorism claims, gov’s aide mutes