What Sam Adeyemi would do if he was President of Nigeria

Ima Elijah

Sam Adeyemi called upon officials, including those in the military, to take the lead.

Rev Sam Adeyemi is Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Center (The Interview Magazine)
Rev Sam Adeyemi is Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Center

With an emphasis on responsible leadership and citizen involvement, Rev. Adeyemi's proposal aims to ignite positive change in the nation.

"If I was the governor or president of Nigeria, I would address the nation every Sunday evening or Monday. It may be five minutes, but I will sell the idea of development," stated the 56-year-old cleric.

Rev. Adeyemi underscored the urgent need for leaders at all levels to embrace their responsibilities and encouraged citizens to actively shape Nigeria's future.

He challenged the conventional reliance on those in power, stating, "For too long, we've allowed those in power to dictate our path forward. If they are unwilling to instigate change, we must initiate it ourselves, starting at the individual level."

Communication emerged as a crucial component of Rev. Adeyemi's vision. He noted that the younger generation now possesses unprecedented opportunities for disseminating their messages, thanks to the advent of social media and advanced communication tools. "Your phone today is your radio station and your TV station," he remarked.

Rev. Adeyemi called upon officials, including those in the military, to take the lead in championing the cause of a developed Nigeria. He urged them to leverage their influence to push for change, going beyond merely holding their positions.

