We're suffering - Cleric begs Tinubu to initiate more people-oriented policies

News Agency Of Nigeria

He advised residents of the state and Nigerians to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu
Nigerian president Bola Tinubu

Soja-Anyembugu made the appeal, during an interactive session with newsmen in Akwanga on Wednesday.

He commended Tinubu for his administration’s agenda on infrastructure development and urged him to do more to tackle hardship and hunger in the land.

He also lauded Governor Abdullahi Sule for his programme on job creation and infrastructure development.

The president is doing well to fix the nation’s economy but a lot needs to be done to improve the standard of living of Nigerians.

“People are suffering. I want to appeal to the leaders at all levels to embark on people-oriented projects that will tackle hardship in the country,’’ he said.

The cleric also urged Nigerians to pray and support the political leaders at the various levels to succeed.

“I want to call on Nigerians to also pray for our leaders at both the Federal, State and Local Government levels.

“With prayers, everything is possible,” he said.

